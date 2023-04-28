The Salida Community Garden at West Second and I streets has plots available for the 2023 growing season.
The plots each measure 10 by 20 feet, and rental fee for a plot is $84. If there is a sufficient number of plots available, gardeners may also rent a second plot, according to a press release.
The community garden supplies tools, hoses and water. Gardeners are expected to provide watering devices and do their own soil preparation.
Plot holders are asked to attend an orientation session and are also expected to volunteer for at least one three-hour community garden work day.
The Salida Community Garden is a project of Guidestone. Applications to rent a plot, which are assigned on a first-come, first-served basis, are available by calling 719-539-9195.
