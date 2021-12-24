Chaffee County Public Health announced the launch of a new program, Age Strong Chaffee, whose goal is to prioritize the health and wellness needs of older adults in Chaffee County.
The program is primarily funded by a grant recently awarded by the NextFifty Initiative, a press release reported. Chaffee County Public Health has received NextFifty Initiative funding for the past three grant cycles.
That funding has helped support a planning initiative and coalition that completed a health and wellness needs assessment focusing on older adults in the county, hiring of an aging well coordinator at the department and building upon past efforts to formalize the new program for older adults.
Public Health plans to hire a navigator to support older adults in accessing health and wellness services and supports in the county and region that best meet their individual needs.
“Due to the passion and commitment of many community partners on our coalition, a dream is becoming a reality. Expect to see new and exciting opportunities for older adults in 2022,” Public Health Director Andrea Carlstrom said.
“Our goal is to make sure that older adults in our county have what they need to thrive, including greater social connections, the ability to live in the environment that they choose, healthy eating and active living activities and access to healthcare and public health programming.”
NextFifty Initiative is a private Colorado foundation that funds efforts to improve the lives of older adults and their caregivers. The foundation works with community leaders, experts in the field of aging, and front-line professionals to support programs and projects that positively impact aging and longevity. To learn more, visit www.Next50Initiative.org.
Anyone interested in joining the Age Strong Chaffee coalition or learning how to get involved with supporting the area’s aging population can contact Molly Bischoff, public health aging well coordinator, at 970-309-9145 or mbischoff@chaffeecounty.org.
