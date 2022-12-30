Police departments in Colorado are short-staffed, particularly in Salida, Salida Police Chief Russ Johnson said, which affects the safety of the community and proactive measures taken to prevent crime.
There are many reasons for the shortage, Johnson said, including sentiment toward law enforcement, wages increasing across other professions and the increasing cost of living in Colorado. The decline began around 2020, which he thinks is due more to policy changes than the pandemic.
A growing trend of changes in legislation plays a role, he said, referring to the increasingly complex actions asked of law enforcers, which many who have a history working in law enforcement don’t want to deal with. Additionally, he said many officers are getting frustrated with new bail-reform laws, tired of rearresting the same people.
Some officers choose to leave the profession or retire, but the majority of the officers who leave, at least in Salida, he said, go to other agencies where the pay is better.
In the last two years, the Salida Police Department has had full staff for a total of two months, Johnson said.
With fewer officers, Salida police have less time to be proactive and take preventive actions such as foot patrol or stopping traffic, and it wears out the officers they have. On certain nights or days, one officer might be caught up with a domestic case, or at the jail, leaving only one officer on call, Johnson said.
Johnson reported crime has increased in recent years. In 2020 the Salida Police Department received 6,400 calls, in 2021 7,959, and this year Johnson suspects there will be more than 8,000.
The main reasons for increasing crime, he believes, are more people moving in and an increase in tourism. The sheer volume of more people creates more calls. The crimes in Salida are the same crimes one would see in any bigger city, just fewer in quantity, Johnson said.
To become a police officer, an individual 21 or older must undergo half a dozen different tests and 18 weeks of training in addition to six months of police academy. On average, it takes an individual nine to 12 months, Johnson said.
In Salida, the police department has a big mix of experience, ranging from those with 10 weeks to 30 years in the force.
The Salida Police Department is taking a proactive approach for trying to recruit locals by sponsoring people for the academy, Johnson said. They also hire people for community service roles, which one can take on before police academy. The community service roles require 16 weeks of training.
Johnson said the department’s aim for 2023 is to get a full staff of officers so they can, on top of reactively handling crime in town, be more proactive, as well as help with more community events and educate in schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.