Police departments in Colorado are short-staffed, particularly in Salida, Salida Police Chief Russ Johnson said, which affects the safety of the community and proactive measures taken to prevent crime.

There are many reasons for the shortage, Johnson said, including sentiment toward law enforcement, wages increasing across other professions and the increasing cost of living in Colorado. The decline began around 2020, which he thinks is due more to policy changes than the pandemic.

