April 2 – Angel of Shavano Recycling announced it was ending recycling services in Chaffee County. Owner Mickey Berry cited difficulty staffing and increased cost of services as reasons the company was ending its operations.
April 6 – Salida’s investments in sustainability goals resulted in development of an electric fleet program. The city installed its first three electric vehicle charging stations in 2019 and made plans to install two more in 2021. The city purchased two electric vehicles, one for the Public Works Department and another for the SteamPlant.
April 16 – Monarch Mountain set a record for visitor numbers after eclipsing the 200,000 mark for the first time ever. The record-setting numbers were bolstered by a 100 percent increase in tubing, a 10 percent increase in the number of visitors in March and record-setting weekday turnout during the 2020-21 season.
May 4 – Tammy Thompson retired after 13 years as Salida High School principal. She said her biggest accomplishment was overseeing construction and design of the new high school building.
May 7 – Nearly a year after the disappearance of his wife, Barry Morphew was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. Suzanne Morphew’s body was never found, but Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze said investigators believed she was not alive based on evidence found. Morphew was charged with tampering with evidence and attempting to influence a public servant in addition to murder.
May 7 – A mummified body found in Saguache County near Crestone was identified as Amy “Lia” Carlson, leader of the “Love has Won” religious group. Carlson claimed to be “Mother God” and said she had been reincarnated more than 534 times. Seven members of the cult were arrested.
May 14 – The Chaffee County COVID-19 fully vaccinated rate surpassed 50 percent, with 19,626 doses of the vaccine administered in the county.
June 11 – Boys and Girls Clubs of Chaffee County hosted a grand opening of its new Salida facility, a redesign of the former Everflex Gym. The more than 13,000-square-foot space includes a variety of activities for children ages 6-18.
June 22 – FIBArk hosted a scaled-back festival in 2021 catered toward locals and focused primarily on the river. Entry into the festival’s music event was limited to 1,000 people a day due to the coronavirus, and some activities, such as the carnival, were canceled. Nate Lord was inducted into the Hall of Fame.
June 29 – Salida ArtWalk returned after a year off, with more than 35 business venues participating in artist demonstrations and interactive activities. The event included performances by Sventastik Dance and Shakespeare in the Park.
