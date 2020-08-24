Quarry Station Phases 2 and 3 Major Subdivision Final Plat is the subject of a public hearing at the Poncha Springs Board of Trustees meeting to be held at 6:30 p.m. today at townhall and via Zoom.
The property is a 16.93-acre lot owed by Quarry Station, LLC to be divided into 34 lots, Phase 2 to include 17 lots and Phase 3 to include 17 lots. The site is located on the west side of Poncha Springs on a vacant lot to the north of Quarry Station Phase 1, west of U.S. 285.
In other business the board of trustees will:
• Consider the submission of a Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO) grant application – Welcome Center Ute Trail.
• Discuss and consider participation in the creation of the Chaffee County Multi-Jurisdictional Housing Authority.
• Consider clarification and potential name change of CR 128/Industrial Drive/Pahlone Parkway.
• Consider Lot Sales Restriction Release at Tailwinds Village and Poncha Meadows Phase 1.
•Discuss a 2021 capital project list update – Hutchinson Homestead contribution.
• Discuss the COVID relief fund.
To attend the meeting remotely log on to us02web.zoom.us/j/84552090801 or call 346-248-7799 to attend by phone.
Access Code is 845 5209 0801.
