Governor Jared Polis released a statement on the results of the 2020 presidential election recently, congratulating President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
“What makes America extraordinary is that our elections are safe and secure and that the results reflect the will of the people,” Polis said in his statement.
“Every legitimate vote is counted and a winner is declared and we all respect the process.
“In 2020, Coloradans showed the world that our election system is safe, reliable and our democracy functions at its best when we break down barriers to ensure more people vote.
“A new dawn is rising in America. Congratulations to President-elect Biden and Vice-President-elect Harris on a historic victory in Colorado and across the country and on focusing on what unites us all as Americans.
“I am excited to work with the Biden-Harris administration to continue building a Colorado for all, and a United States of America for all.”
Through Friday’s unofficial calculations, Biden won Colorado’s nine electoral votes with 55.26 percent of the vote. Biden received 1,753,416 votes in Colorado while Donald Trump received 1,335,253 votes.
The breakdown was similar in Chaffee County with Biden getting 52.22 percent of the vote – 7,112 people voted for Biden in Chaffee County while 6,180 voted for Trump.
With votes still being counted in Georgia, North Carolina, Arizona and Alaska, Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania put him over the 270 Electoral College vote threshold on Saturday. A victory in Nevada added six more Electoral College votes, giving Biden 279 while Trump sits at 214.
Through Sunday, Biden had received 75,373,808 votes across the country, the most any presidential candidate has ever gotten in the U.S. Trump got 71,100,694 votes.
