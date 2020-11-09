November marks the kick off of the 2021 Colorado Low-income Energy Assistance Program (LEAP).
The program helps families, individuals and older adults pay a portion of home heating costs through a federally-funded, one-time heating assistance benefit.
“We provided more than 76,000 households with heating assistance last year,” Theresa Kullen, LEAP manager said. “By easing the strain of heating bills on households, families and individuals don’t have to make a choice between buying groceries or critical medications.”
Applications and assistance are available through April 30 for qualifying households in all 64 Colorado counties.
To qualify, a household’s monthly income must fall within 60 percent of the state median income level.
Single resident households with a monthly income of $2,619 or less and households of four with a monthly income of $5,038 or less may qualify for assistance.
Applicants must pay home heating costs directly to a utility company or landlord.
Payments are usually made directly to the primary heating vendor.
The household must contain a resident of Colorado and at least one U.S. citizen or permanent legal resident of the United States.
Other benefits can include repairs and replacement of a home’s primary heating system.
Individuals can apply for assistance at local county offices, online at Colorado Program Eligibility and Application Kit (PEAK) at coloradopeak.secure.force.com or by calling 1-866-432-8435.
Added options have increased access for individuals, seniors and low-income families.
For application questions, information about eligibility or the LEAP program, visit www.colorado.gov/cdhs/leap.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.