Choosing a contractor to repair the Salida Community Center, a liquor license transfer as well as approvals of other contracts and special events are on the Salida City Council’s agenda for its regular meeting Tuesday.
A public hearing will take place to review the transfer of a Hotel and Restaurant Liquor License from Quincy’s Inc. to the Santa Fe Bar and Grill at the meeting. The new restaurant is where Quincy’s was previously located.
No new business is on the agenda.
The consent agenda, however, includes approving a construction contract for repairs at the community center, approving two special event liquor licenses for the Salida Elks Lodge, approving the 2021 Chaffee County search and rescue’s Angel of Shavano car show and approving a contract with the county to provide recycling.
To repair the community center, which had a pipe break Aug. 29 in the commercial kitchen that created damage to the first floor and basement, city staff is recommending council approve the administrator to enter into a construction contract with IICON Construction for $97,851.80 for construction with a 5 percent contingency, for a total of project cost not to exceed $102,744.39.
A McMillan Claim Adjuster working for CIRSA Insurance first inspected the community center’s damage Sept. 1.
The city’s director of parks and recreation, Mike “Diesel” Post, met with the insurance company and received final instructions and numbers from CIRSA Oct. 12.
Four days later it sent outbid requests and received a number before the Nov. 6 deadline. Not counting a bid from community center volunteers, IICON’s bid was the lowest the city received.
The Salida Elks Lodge No. 808 is requesting special event liquor licenses to hold a charity dinner and auction on Nov. 21 and to hold an open house chili supper after the Parade of Lights on Nov. 27.
Search and rescue is requesting use of Riverside Park from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 7 to hold its Angel of Shavano car show and fund raiser.
Recycling services have been provided by Angel of Shavano Recycling under a contract with Chaffee County.
A proposed contract would extend those services through 2021 under the operating policies that have been in place in the past.
The fiscal impact of this contract to the City of Salida is $21,942 as apportioned in the contract per local population estimates. The city allocated $22,000 for recycling in its 2021 budget, in line with this proposed contract.
Council will meet in executive session for the purpose of discussing the purchase, acquisition, lease, transfer, or sale of any real, personal, or other property interest in accordance with C.R.S. Section 24-6-402(4)(a), with the following additional details for identification purposes: regarding a lease of city property.
