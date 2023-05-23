Museum hosts open house

Salida Museum celebrated its 69th year and a return to summer hours with an open house Saturday.
About 100 visitors stopped by to view the exhibits and hear presentations on Salida history by Steve Chapman, local author and owner of Salida Walking Tours.
The two latest exhibits featured were a display of the history and products of Real American Actionwear, a former Salida business that produced T-shirts and sweatshirts for an international market, and a complete display of FIBArk buttons that included every button produced since 1954 to commemorate the downriver race that started in 1949. (Commemorative buttons began in 1954.)
Among the visitors were Annuska Bloemert and her father, Bert Bloemert, from The Netherlands, who were seeking information on her maternal great-grandfather, Jan Mulder, whose Americanized name was John Miller. A letter written to his brother in February 1918 indicated he was in Salida at that time. He was killed in March 1919 after falling down an 80-foot open stope at the Smuggler Mine in Telluride when the platform he was working on gave way. He had a wife and three children in Holland.
“We really enjoyed our visit to the museum and found it very well maintained,” Annuska said.
The museum is at 406½ U.S. 50 (behind the chamber of commerce), and summer hours are noon to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday depending on availability of docents.
