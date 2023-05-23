Museum hosts open house

Annuska Bloemert and her father, Bert Bloemert, from Holland (The Netherlands), were among Salida Museum visitors Saturday at an open house. They were seeking information on her maternal great-grandfather, Jan Mulder (John Miller), who was in Salida in 1918.

 Photo by Arlene Shovald

Salida Museum celebrated its 69th year and a return to summer hours with an open house Saturday.

About 100 visitors stopped by to view the exhibits and hear presentations on Salida history by Steve Chapman, local author and owner of Salida Walking Tours.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.