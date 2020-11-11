Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze reminded the public that the investigation into the disappearance of Suzanne Morphew hit the six month mark Tuesday.
“We thank you, our community, for your assistance, concern and patience,” Spezze said. “We in law enforcement hope for the best but prepare for the worst.
“The worst-case scenario is that something unlawful occurred, and as such we go about our investigation ensuring we are working within the rules of law and treating everything we learn as potential evidence for court.”
Spezze said the case remains a priority however specific case information remains unavailabe to the public.
“To preserve the integrity of this investigation, we cannot reveal all we have learned nor all that we are doing, but we understand your frustration in wanting this case resolved quickly. That said, with each day that passes, we learn new information in this case,” Spezze stated.
The sheriff’s office has been working with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Federal Bureau of Investigation and 11th Judicial District since her disappearance when she was last seen by her husband Barry Morphew on May 10.
Spezze said that although the winter months are approaching, the task force assembled to investigate Morphew’s disappearance continues to move forward.
The sheriff’s office wrote, “sometimes in these types of cases people don’t come forward with information for concern that they may get someone in trouble.
“To those who may be fearful to come forward, they can reach out anonymously. Once investigators know your concerns, they can address them.”
Investigators want to talk to anyone who might have engaged with Morphew on Facebook, Instagram, Voxer, FaceTime or WhatsApp.
“Those who would like to share new information or come forward if they haven’t been interviewed, regardless of how insignificant they think the information may be, or whether they think investigators are already aware of it, are asked to contact the Suzanne Morphew tip line at 719-312-7530.”
