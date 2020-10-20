The Salida City Council will hold a public hearing on the 2021 budget Tuesday at its regular meeting. Council is also scheduled to vote on the proposed budget.
According to the meeting packet, the 2021 budget is $25,940,715 for all funds and is supported by $21,915,876 in anticipated 2021 earned revenue and a potential use of reserves of $4,024,839 to balance the budget. The use of reserves is mostly due to carryover projects and is in line with the city’s Fund Balance Policy.
A copy of the proposed budget is at https://cityofsalida.com/2021-proposed-budget/.
In other new business, council will decide whether to approve an Inclusionary Housing Restrictive Covenant and Development Agreement for the 6906 LLC Apartments.
Out of the 32 high-density units off Vandaveer Ranch Road, the agreement would assure four of the units will be affordable for households earning 80 percent or less of Chaffee County’s Area Median Income.
In the consent agenda, council will vote on whether to leave the Alpine Park basketball court lights on until 9:30 p.m., as was discussed at the Sept. 28 meeting when Salida High students presented a petition to the council with the request.
Council will vote to authorize a revision with the Colorado Department of Transportation for the U.S. 50 Phase IV project in the consent agenda, as well as approve a hangar lease.
Council will also proclaim October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Registration to attend Tuesday’s 6 p.m. virtual meeting is at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2923586433681497360.
