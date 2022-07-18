Commissioners will discuss a memorandum of understanding with the Bureau of Land Management, Colorado State Office for the cooperative development of the Big Game Habitat Movement Route and Migration Corridor Resource Management Plan amendment today.
The discussion will take place during the Chaffee County work session which begins at 9 a.m. at 104 Crestone Ave.
The BLM is asking Chaffee County to agree to participate in the planning and National Environmental Policy Act processes.
The county will be asked to give comments in regards to the resource management plan environmental impact statement. The BLM is looking for particular consideration to topics which the county possesses jurisdiction by law or special expertise.
Other items to be discussed by the board include a personally identifiable information policy, opioid settlement funds, potential road issues and future development in the Cleora area.
Commissioners will also hear a Heritage Board update and review a referral for 611 Oak St. as a future home for the Salida Fire Station with emphasis on annexation and zoning.
At 1:15 p.m. the commissioners will participate in a land management agencies stakeholder meeting regarding the Gunnison Public Lands Initiative update.
Work sessions are open to the public and can also be accessed online at zoom.us/j/109079543 or by phone at 669-900-6833 ID 109079543.
