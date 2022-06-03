Buena Vista police station moves to CR 317

The Buena Vista Police Department station will move to 28362 CR 317.
“We are very excited about getting into a new police station,” Police Chief Dean Morgan said.
The new facility will provide 10,000 square feet compared to the 2,400 square feet of the current building on East Main Street.
The new facility will also allow the police room for a training facility, special events coordination, a sally port and canine unit room.
The facility will also offer secure room for a larger storage space for case files and evidence.
“It’s the perfect size and saves quite a bit of money compared to a new build, but it’s still a significant renovation project,” Town Administrator Phillip Puckett said.
Outside, the facility will have secure police parking and ease of access to town roads, he said. This would be a major upgrade compared to the current location, which is on a main road that does not offer easy and quick exit that a police station needs for its officers to respond to an emergency.
“Entering and exiting the station will be a lot safer and better for our team,” Puckett said.
The building was offered to the town by Valley Home Furnishings, which used to own and operate the facility but will be moving to a new location at 105 Isabel Court.
The renovation and remodeling of the facility will be a nine-month project that will start in July and finish in spring 2023. The project will cost $4 million, of which the town will finance $3 million.
The rest of the cost will be paid for with proceeds gained from the sale of the previous fire department building and funds gained from application of a Department of Local Affairs grant.
The $4 million does not count toward the money the town spent to purchase the building.
“As the town grows, the PD will need to grow, but we’ll need the space and resources to do this,” Morgan said.
The current police station, once the move has been made, will be the site of Town Hall and the Buena Vista Recreation Department.
“We have some high-level concept plans but we will probably take a little more time to decide how we would want to phase that in. Obviously, we won’t have the funding ready and available to jump right into another big project for a while,” Puckett said.
