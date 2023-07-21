Low-impact, high-quality camping is high on the priority list for the Bureau of Land Management, along with Envision Chaffee County and the Chaffee County Recreational Rangers, among others.
The BLM plans to designate about 80 campsites to the Shavano area on CR 250 on Aug. 4. Agency staff and volunteers will work to mark campsites, install fire pits, clean up and revegetate areas.
The agency began improvements at the Browns Grotto camping area near Hecla Junction in June, establishing about 16 campsites and reseeding the area.
Kalem Lenard, BLM Royal Gorge Field Office assistant field manager, said a load of 1- to 3-foot boulders were brought in to mark sites and delineate roads on which to travel, and fire pits were installed by Recreation Ranger Seth Mayo.
The objective of all these efforts, Kim Marquis, Chaffee County recreation outreach coordinator, said, is to address the increased overuse and land damage by visitors and the problems that causes for both the environment and other people.
The proposed solution, to create designated sites on 38,000 acres managed by the BLM in Chaffee County, means campers must choose numbered sites, a plan designed to contain their impact – such as trash, human waste and irresponsible fires on the land.
“We have almost 3,000 dispersed campsites in Chaffee County,” Marquis said. The BLM plans on designating about 150 campsites overall in the Shavano, Methodist Mountain and Pass Creek area, among others, in the years to come – a plan approved this year after an extensive public process, she said.
Adding designated camping helps achieve a major Chaffee County Outdoor Recreation Management Plan objective – to provide high-quality, low-impact camping experiences, Cindy Williams, co-lead of Envision Chaffee County, said.
“Trash, human waste and concern about wildfire risk are among the issues related to unregulated camping,” Williams said. “The work at Browns Grotto and plans for Shavano are great examples of how added management can improve experiences and safety for everyone.”
Marquis said this plan will help keep the outdoors clean, fun and wild. “We’ve been trying to manage them (campsites) by downsizing the campfire rings,” she said, mentioning some of the fire rings were large enough to be a forest fire hazard, or some that are under trees might risk a fire catching.
“The way the Forest Service recommends you get a campfire out is to pour water on it and stir it about. If it gets windy, (dry) ashes get blown around,” she said, which could start a forest fire.
Financial support for designated camping comes from Great Outdoors Colorado and the Chaffee Common Ground Fund, as well as contributions from the county and BLM.
“The connection with the county commissioners and the Recreational Rangers is an important piece of this,” Lenard said. “It really is the community putting the energy and finances into this project that allows us to be successful.”
Since COVID-19, visitation has grown a lot, Marquis said. “Tourism, if you will. I think because of the pandemic it grew faster than it would have otherwise. It’s wonderful that a lot of people got turned on to it … but that growth makes a difference.”
Even before the pandemic hit full force, in 2020 a Chaffee County recreation survey was administered and showed that the local experience of the outdoors had declined due to too many people, she said.
“Outdoor recreation is so important for the folks that live here. We’re so lucky to live here,” Marquis said. “I think it’s just a topic of interest for a lot of people.”
Next week eight more loads of boulders will be brought into the Shavano area to mark the sites before the volunteer day, Lenard said.
“What’s challenging is over the years to watch vegetation get impacted,” he said, “That’s frustrating.” Additionally, “There’s a lot of pressure to move quickly on this, but we’ve been finding it hard to work during the busy season.”
Many campsites are currently occupied by people, which makes the job more difficult, he said, and stretches their staff thin.
The most enjoyable part of this project, he said, has been seeing their efforts pay off in Browns Grotto as vegetation comes back and people in the area express their thanks.
Volunteers are encouraged to sign up to help install camping infrastructure in Shavano on Aug. 4 with the Chaffee Rec Adopters.
Sign up at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfNYBs_mhIVrG5AFLGmY-YtHOSudvSuDe6q4vhsYnV0AdnRBw/viewform).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.