A second performance of the Colorado TINTS (Theater in Non-Traditional Spaces) production of “Mother! The Story of Mother Jones” is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
The one-woman show starring local actress Jan Justis tells the story of the Irish school teacher turned union organizer who was once called, “The most dangerous woman in America.”
Seating is limited to 30 people and health precautions and spacing will be observed.
Tickets cost $25 and are available at eventbrite.com/e/mother-the-story-of-mother-jones-tickets-113397151934.
