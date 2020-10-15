Board-certified family nurse practitioner Jennifer Buckwalter recently joined the Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center medical staff at the Buena Vista Health Center (BVHC).
A Colorado native, Buckwalter earned both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Regis University in Denver, Colorado, with a graduate focus in family practice.
She previously practiced in cardiac and emergency medicine, which complements many needs at the walk-in clinic.
Buckwalter will primarily see patients part-time at the BVHC walk-in clinic.
She will also support BVHC’s family medicine and primary care practice by appointment.
“We are very pleased to welcome Jennifer Buckwalter aboard at our walk-in clinic and health center in Buena Vista,” said Bob Morasko, HRRMC CEO.
“Buena Vista is a prevalent area for local families and visitors alike, and we are proud to have experienced health care providers like Jennifer readily available to our rural community,” he said.
Buckwalter said, “I’m very much looking forward to joining HRRMC’s practice in Buena Vista.”
“I’ve practiced in city settings for a long time, and have worked with all types of patients. I’m a great proponent of education as part of treatment, and love to give patients a concrete starting point to help them through their treatment journey,” she said.
For more information or to make an appointment, call the HRRMC Buena Vista Health Center at 719-395-9048.
