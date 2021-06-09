Crestone Fire Department will test the outdoor warning siren at noon Saturday.
Residents should expect to see emergency crews and firetrucks in Crestone and in the Baca Grande subdivision.
First responders will be placed into exercise scenarios at about 1 p.m. The simulated emergency response will take place until about 3 p.m.
Functional exercises allow personnel to validate plans and readiness by performing their duties in a simulated operational environment, according to a press release.
These exercises are scenario-driven and are designed to exercise specific team members, procedures, and resources such as communications, warning, notifications and equipment set-up.
The exercise is being conducted by the Northern Saguache Fire Protection District, Baca Grande Emergency Services and the Saguache County Office of Emergency Management.
