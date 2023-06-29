Salida resident Ronnie Joe Hill, 64, died June 23, 2023.
He was born June 20, 1959, in Dallas, Texas, to Bobby Charles and Mary Frances (Sanders) Hill.
Mr. Hill was a longtime valued employee at Raymond James brokerage firm.
He was an avid golfer, fisherman and outdoorsman. He loved hiking, camping and walks with his wife and dog.
Mr. Hill was a lifetime learner and could fix or build anything, friends and family said.
They said he was always willing to help other people and was very soft spoken and patient. Above all, they said, he was a loving husband, father, brother and friend.
Mr. Hill was a longtime member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Denver.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Rosalie McNew Hill; children, Gregory Austin Hill, Luke Avery Hill and Olivia Rose Hill; brother, Robert Steve Hill; his dog Winston; and numerous extended family.
Cremation was selected and his memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. July 2, 2023, at First United Methodist Church of Salida.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Condolences may be offered at www.lewisandglenn.com.
