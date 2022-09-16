Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve will have closures during the weeks of Sept. 19 and Sept. 26 because of a visitor center remodeling project.
The project began in early August to renovate the public restrooms, the lobby and interior exhibit space in preparation for new exhibits to be installed in early 2023, a press release reported.
From Sept. 19-21, the visitor center parking lot and visitor center will be closed. Visitors will not be able to access this area to allow for delivery and construction of a temporary trailer and for staff to prepare to move into the temporary trailer.
The entrance station will provide park literature and the park passport stamp. Flush toilets and water fill-up stations are available at the dunes parking lot. Access to the Sand Sheet Loop interpretive trail can be accessed by hiking ½ mile from the Mosca Creek Picnic Area. Normal operations will resume inside the visitor center at 9 a.m. Sept. 22.
The following week, Sept. 26-28, the visitor center will be closed, but the lobby and visitor center parking lot will be open. This closure will allow park rangers and Western National Parks Association employees the ability to physically move items into the temporary space. The lobby will have the passport stamp and park literature. Visitors are also able to access the Sand Sheet Loop interpretive trail and portable toilets.
The visitor center restrooms remain closed but flush toilets and water fill-up stations are available at the dunes parking lot. Parking will be limited to make room for the temporary trailer, and visitors are asked to mind the speed limit when traveling through the parking lot.
Starting Sept. 29, park rangers and Western National Parks Association employees anticipate operating out of the temporary trailer. The temporary visitor center hours are 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4:30 p.m.
Visitors can purchase limited merchandise from the Western National Parks Association store, pick up park maps and visitor guides, stamp their passport book or view a few temporary exhibits on display. The temporary visitor center will also provide a sneak peak of the exhibits that will be installed in 2023.
The visitor center will open the newly remodeled restrooms in early October.
Staff will continue to monitor phones during these closures to provide updates to visitors and answer trip planning questions. These dates may change due to unforeseen circumstances, but park rangers will continue to update visitors as soon as possible. Visitors are encouraged to check the park website, call the visitor center or follow the park’s social media accounts (Twitter, Facebook and Instagram) for the most up-to-date information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.