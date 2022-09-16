Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve will have closures during the weeks of Sept. 19 and Sept. 26 because of a visitor center remodeling project.

The project began in early August to renovate the public restrooms, the lobby and interior exhibit space in preparation for new exhibits to be installed in early 2023, a press release reported.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.