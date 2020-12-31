Antero Reservoir in Park County, off U.S. 24 between Buena Vista and Fairplay, dropped to 50 degrees below zero Tuesday night, making it the coldest place in the contiguous United States.
This ranks fourth in low temperatures at the reservoir, with the lowest being minus 54, on Jan. 10, 1962. They have been keeping records of the area since 1961.
Last year at this time, Dec. 30 and 31, it got down to minus 48.
The elevation of Antero is 8,942 feet.
Colorado’s record low was minus 61 in Maybell on Feb. 1, 1985.
Evan Direnzo, with the National Weather Service office in Boulder, said Antero Reservoir sees the kind of temperatures it does because it sits down in a bowl, with cold air pooling in the low spots, and with new snow and a clear sky, it sees strong radial cooling.
Direnzo said Limon, out on the eastern plains, suffers a similar problem.
He said it probably won’t be as cold Wednesday night, as cloud cover over the area is predicted, and that will prevent radial cooling.
Tyler Swann, aquatic biologist with Colorado Parks and Wildlife, said that this is an excellent time for ice fishing at the reservoir.
“Typically, fishing is best between first ice and the end of January,” Swann said. “After that, the water quality gets poor and the fish slow down.”
He said the thickness of the ice right now should be between about 20-30 inches, although he said the ice should always be respected, as it could be brittle and thin around the edges. He suggested making sure you have a long enough auger before heading out.
Current fishing regulations include:
• Bag and possession limit for trout is two fish
• Reservoir hours are ½ hour before sunrise to ½ after sunset
• Ice fishing shelters must be portable
• The north shore is a day use area only. No overnight camping.
• Swimming, wading, paddle boarding, scuba diving, wind surfing, water skiing and all other water sports are not allowed.
For more information on fishing in the reservoir, go to https://cpw.state.co.us/thingstodo/Fishery%20Survey%20Summaries/AnteroReservoir.pdf.
