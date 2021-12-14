Salida High School concert and jazz bands presented their Winter Concert under the direction of SHS music teacher André Wilkins Wednesday at the school.
The concert band performed “In the Bleak Midwinter” by Gustov Holst, arranged by Robert W. Smith, and “Frozen,” arranged by Sean O’Loughlin.
Wilkins announced members of the concert band who were accepted to the Tri-Peaks League Honor Band: Lane Baker, Catalina Mamrique, Lydia Tonnensen, Seda Condell, Aubree Ediger and Rachel Anderson.
The jazz band performed a medley of tunes from “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” arranged by Paul Murtha, featuring the rhythm section and solos by Rachel Anderson and Connor McConathy on saxophone.
“Winter Wonderland,” arranged by Myles Collins, featured vocalist Tess Darracott, a member of the SHS choir.
The final piece, “Zaragoza,” by Bob Turner, featured solos by Clara Streeter on trumpet, Hollis Beddingfield on guitar, Wyatt Velharticky on saxophone and Kai Jones on piano.
Members of the Salida High School concert band include:
Lane Baker, Norah Vollertson, Catalina Mamrique, Radana Myers, Lydia Tonnesen, Peyton Bowers, Seda Condell, Aubree Ediger, Ellie King, Trinity Bertolino;
Rebecca Russell, Katherine Castro Guzman, Grace McFarland, Presley Thomas, Connor McConathy, Wyatt Velharticky, Rachel Anderson, Trey Andres, Max Wierdsma, Alexander Wells;
Ben Smith, Rowynn Slivka, Brennan King, Clara Streeter, Remus Simpson and Felix Ruber.
Salida High School jazz band members include: Wyatt Velharticky, Alli Bradford, Connor McConathy, Rachel Anderson, Aubree Ediger, Catalina Mamrique, Clara Streeter, Brennan King, Presley Thomas, Ben Smith, Trey Andres, Hollis Beddingfield, Seda Condell, Olive Ritchie and Kai Jones.
