Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Foundation recently awarded $2,500 scholarships to Claire Zwann and Ethan Coit, both of Salida.
Zwann is a Salida High School graduate in the final year of her physical therapy doctoral program at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. She received her undergraduate in integrative physiology from the University of Colorado Boulder. This is the second HRRMC Foundation scholarship awarded to Zwann.
Coit is a Salida High School graduate entering medical school at the University of Colorado’s School of Medicine in the fall of 2020. He graduated with a degree in chemical and biochemical engineering from Colorado School of Mines in December 2018.
The HRRMC Foundation scholarship is available to any college or university student who lives or has lived within the Salida Hospital District, which encompasses Chaffee, western Fremont and northern Saguache counties.
Applicants who plan to enter the health care field with a minimum of 24 college-credit hours and a minimum grade point average of 3.2 are encouraged to apply.
Applications for the 2021 scholarship will be available next May. For more information, call Foundation Director Kimla Robinson at 719-530-2218.
