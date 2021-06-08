St. Vincent Hospital Foundation is raffling a prize of residential land near Twin Lakes or $10,000 in cash.
The raffle is raising funds for new medical equipment, including a CT scanner, for St. Vincent Health’s brand new replacement hospital which will open this summer. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at ColoradoLandRush.com. The drawing will be held June 24.
The land being raffled is a forested lot in the Pan Ark Estates near Twin Lakes at 795 Juniper Drive. The property is near world-class skiing, fishing, hiking and hunting areas.
“Vacant land in Colorado is something people dream about,” said Robert Smith, board chairman of the St. Vincent Hospital Foundation. “This is our third land raffle and this year we added the cash prize for broader appeal.”
Tickets are $75 for one, $195 for three and $300 for five. No more than 7,000 tickets will be sold.
“I see it as a win-win. Ticket holders will contribute to a good cause — rural healthcare — and they’ll secure chances to win land in the heart of the Colorado Rockies or $10,000, cash,” said Steve Mercado, St. Vincent Hospital Foundation director.
