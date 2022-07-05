The Chaffee County Patriots will host Beth Ritchie of Buena Vista Hope and author John DiGirolamo at 6:30 p.m. Friday at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church Hall, 118 S. Gunnison Ave. in Buena Vista.
They will discuss DiGirolamo’s book, “It’s Not About the Sex,” dealing with true stories of human trafficking. The presentation will include:
• Signs that someone is being trafficked.
• What to do if you suspect trafficking behavior in someone.
• Tips for parents.
• Ten ways to protect your child.
• Human trafficking: misperceptions vs. reality.
• How does someone get caught up in human trafficking and how does someone get out?
• How a survivor perseveres through adversity.
• Discussion of four people profiled in the book and their stories of being trafficked.
The Patriots will conduct a flag waving from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.
A press release stated, “We invite anyone to join but there are a few simple rules to follow. The American flag is the only flag that will be waved Saturday. The flag will be displayed properly, held in a proud and respectful manner and not touch the ground. We request posters be coordinated to the theme. Ensure a mixed message is not sent to those that pass by. Most poster views will happen from a car passing at 30 mph. The poster message needs to be very simple and easy to read. 20 inches by 30 inches is a good size.”
Details of the U.S. Flag Code can be found at www.usflag.us/when_to_fly_the_flag.
