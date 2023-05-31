Chaffee County Commissioner Keith Baker, along with nearly 400 other county leaders and partners, attended the National Association of Counties Western Interstate Region Conference May 17-19 in Washington County, Utah.
Attendees toured county projects, interacted with federal, state and regional policymakers, participated in educational sessions and took home tools to address challenges faced by Western counties, a press release stated.
They participated in sessions on topics like wildfire and other disaster resilience, energy development, technology and agriculture, federal public lands management and building a strong county workforce.
“A session called ‘weathering the weather whiplash,’ about the consequences of climate change, another on emerging practices for forest thinning and other wildfire mitigation, and one on the upcoming Farm Bill renewal were among the better indoor meetings,” Baker said in the release. “They and others offered ideas we can put to immediate use in Chaffee County.”
