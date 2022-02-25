Douglas County commissioners heard a proposal from the private company Renewable Water Resources to use American Rescue Plan money from the federal government to purchase water in the San Luis Valley aquifer, which could be piped through Chaffee County before being used by Douglas County residents.
The RWR Project is proposing to purchase water rights or farms with water rights from the northern San Luis Valley aquifer.
“It is currently anticipated that approximately 25 wells will be installed to produce the targeted project yield of 22,000 acre-feet per year,” RWR stated in the project proposal document. “The wells will be situated on lands owned or controlled by RWR and will be designed to optimize production by spacing wells to minimize the potential for well-to-well interference, i.e., on approximate 1-mile spacings between wells.
“The wells will also be situated in the northeastern portion of the San Luis Valley near the alluvial fans to obtain the benefit of being situated in the highest recharge area from precipitation received on the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. RWR’s land is strategically and uniquely located in this high water recharge area allowing for a more consistent and reliable well field.”
The proposal stated the water would be needed for Douglas County, which includes communities in the South Denver Metro Area, such as Littleton and Lone Tree, along with Castle Rock, as the county is growing at a rate of 24 people per day, with a projected population growth of 87,600 new residents in 10 years, or 460,875 by 2031, as reported in the project proposal.
Douglas County draws from the Denver Aquifer, its current water supply, but that is a nonrenewable resource.
“Colorado’s state water engineer recently urged Denver Metro water providers, including those located in Douglas County, to seek renewable sources of water other than the Denver Aquifer, RWR stated in its proposal. “This new guidance will limit the use of the Denver Aquifer and essentially maintain the aquifer as a ‘preserve.’ In other words, the aquifer will serve as a back-up option for when Douglas County needs water at times of extreme drought but not the main source.”
“Why do we want to sacrifice such an important resource to double or triple our population?” Jerry Mallett, president of Colorado Headwaters, said. “It’s insanity. The Front Range is living beyond their means and want to take the water away from their rural communities, which often get looked at as Third World countries. I do not support this moving water; it’s an insult to the community. And moving that much water, by pipeline, through Chaffee County, could create a future disaster. I don’t think the Chaffee County commissioners could approve something like this.”
Christine Canaly, director of the San Luis Valley Ecosystem Council, said the council has spoken out against the project.
“No commonsense person would be taking this seriously,” Canaly said. “It’s estimated this will cost about $2 billion. This whole thing is driven by sheer ambition. They came up with a basic idea, are now trying to get people behind it, then they will finalize the plan. They are coming after our groundwater.
“We have been trying to educate the county commissioner and citizens of Douglas County on the environmental impact of the project.”
Canaly pointed out that the San Luis Valley receive less precipitation than nearly any other region in Colorado, and between July 2019 and July 2020 the San Luis Valley aquifer, fed by the Rio Grande River, dropped in flow by 112,600 acre-feet.
“This proposed project would be the seventh transbasin diversion in the state,” Canaly said.
The SLV Ecosystem Council, Canaly said, has been working for years on conservation of properties in the valley, working with local agriculture and wildlife groups.
“We want to encourage Douglas County to get on the conservation path, think about how they want their county to grown and plan for it,” Canaly said. “They need to stay within the boundaries of their own basin and plan accordingly. They have the North and South Platte, which is at 100 percent streamflow, while the southwest part of Colorado is suffering from drought.”
Chaffee County Commissioner Greg Felt said that because the plan may install a pipeline through Chaffee County, the commissioners may have to hold a 1041 hearing on the matter, so he couldn’t say a lot about the project, but he did say he thought it was concerning, as it was a lot of water.
“I don’t believe it would have an adverse effect on our ground water or that it involves the (Arkansas) river,” Felt said. “There was talk at one time of putting the water in the river, but this version doesn’t include that. I think they are buying water rights or farms with water rights and retiring these rights. That could put a lot of agriculture out of production.”
Felt said Renewable Water Resources has been “trying to find a customer for this water for a while,” and this project “has been going on for several years.”
While the Douglas County commissioners haven’t reached a decision yet, a recent survey from county residents said that for the last 10 years, water consistency ranks as the No. 2 concern among Douglas County residents. More recent polling suggests 85 percent of Douglas County voters support spending $20,000 on renewable water using ARPS federal funds, while 3 percent opposed the spending, as stated in the project proposal.
RWR states that it has held more than 200 community meetings and town halls in the San Luis Valley, and when local residents learn about the full projects, “more than 42 percent” support it. Its report also said 60 percent of residents in the San Luis Valley think the area is not headed in the right direction.
RWR is planning to set up a $50 million community fund and investing $68 million to compensate local farms and ranchers who voluntarily wish to retire their water rights at a premium to current San Luis Valley market rates.
Both Felt and Mallet said Gov. Jared Polis and U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper have spoken out against the project.
The RWR project is proposing to move 22,000 acre-feet per year.
“That is a ton of water,” Upper Arkansas Water Conservancy Director Terry Scanga said.
Scanga pointed out that an acre is about the same size as a football field, so that amount of water would be the same as 22,000 football fields covered in 1 foot of water.
Another way to look at it is that 1 acre-foot of water is 325,851 gallons, so 22,000 acre-feet of water per year would be 7,160,722,000 gallons of water every year.
“It takes about 1 acre-foot of water for every three households,” Scanga said.
That water, however, is fully consumable water, which can be used over and over again. Scanga said you could probably multiply that use three times through reuse.
