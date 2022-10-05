Stocks were sharply higher again on Tuesday, adding to Monday’s gain to put the Dow up more than 1,500 points so far this week, while the S&P 500 has logged its best two-day gain since early 2020.

The key catalyst today was the smaller-than-expected rate hike from Australia’s central bank, sparking hope among investors that global monetary policy makers may be eyeing a shift toward less aggressive tightening.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.