Stocks were sharply higher again on Tuesday, adding to Monday’s gain to put the Dow up more than 1,500 points so far this week, while the S&P 500 has logged its best two-day gain since early 2020.
The key catalyst today was the smaller-than-expected rate hike from Australia’s central bank, sparking hope among investors that global monetary policy makers may be eyeing a shift toward less aggressive tightening.
Global equities responded with gains as well, with a particularly positive move in European markets.
Cyclicals led the way today, with small-caps, consumer discretionary, financial services, industrials and energy investments all outperforming, consistent with a more optimistic tone.
Meanwhile, interest rates moved lower, as the 10-year Treasury yield pulled back toward 3.6 percent after topping 4 percent last week.
Overall, this is a welcome – and reasonable – bounce in equities, as markets appeared overly downtrodden to us amid the slide in recent weeks.
At the same time, the coast is not fully clear. Analysts said they think progress toward a more sustainable recovery is being made, but there is still plenty of work to be done.
Markets are eager to rally on the prospects of a Federal Reserve pivot (toward a less restrictive stance), and while that pivot will eventually emerge, we’ll need to see the next several months’ inflation readings continue to lower in order to support that policy shift.
We suspect markets will ebb and flow in the interim, but this week’s rally is a good reminder of how investors can benefit from staying invested and making portfolio decisions in alignment with long-term goals instead of short-term headlines.
Oil prices were up on Tuesday, adding to Monday’s rise, driven by expectations that OPEC+ will announce this week that production will be cut by potentially more than 1 million barrels per day in an effort to stabilize crude prices.
Oil has moved back above $86 a barrel, but even after this week’s increase, crude prices are down nearly 30 percent over the last four months, which, along with sizable declines across many commodities, has helped bring headline inflation down from the peak.
Gas prices at the pump had declined rather consistently for nearly 100 days but have crept higher recently, as oil prices have halted their steady descent.
Nevertheless, the national average for gasoline prices is nearly 25 percent below the summer peak, offering some much needed relief for consumers.
Despite the implications for headline inflation, which includes more volatile food and energy prices, we think core inflation is headed lower over the balance of the year, which will be necessary condition for stock and bond markets to find a sturdier toehold.
While the Fed remains firmly behind the wheel for the markets, attention will turn to the labor market later this week.
The September employment report due out on Friday will provide a fresh look at the jobs picture, which has remained particularly bright this year.
Consensus expectations are for a gain of another 250,000 payrolls, keeping the unemployment rate just a shade above the 50-year low.
Investors will be particularly interested in this latest read on labor-market conditions given the implications for Fed policy.
The sweet spot for markets would be ongoing job gains that can support consumer spending and confidence, while also some softening in both wage growth and labor shortges in order to help bring down consumer price pressures.
