Salida School District Board of Education approved over $650,000 worth of items on the district’s capital wish list at their March meeting.

Items approved include a new turf system for the Salida High School football field, new bathroom floors and new bleachers for Salida Middle School and the re-roofing of two of the district’s modular buildings among others. 

