Salida School District Board of Education approved over $650,000 worth of items on the district’s capital wish list at their March meeting.
Items approved include a new turf system for the Salida High School football field, new bathroom floors and new bleachers for Salida Middle School and the re-roofing of two of the district’s modular buildings among others.
The total amount approved was $663,190.95.
The board also approved a quote by Diesslin Structures Inc. for $82,387.03 for the remodel of the Salida High School office create space for counseling and other services.
The district’s health insurance with CEBT was also renewed.
The board discussed electronic board document and policy management as well as policies connected to the Collaborative Bargaining Team.
Courtney Landry, Head of School for Salida Montessori Charter School addressed the board asking for a letter of support for the charter school as it pursues a BEST grant to build a new facility.
Landry gave the board brief history of the Montessori school and asked for a letter to assure the grantors that the school was not “a threat” to Salida School District and that the district and the charter school have a collaborative relationship.
That request was passed on to Superintendent David Blackburn, who was not present at Tuesday’ night’s meeting.
Salida’s alternative high school, Horizons Exploratory Academy got a chance to make a presentation about the school to the board.
Principal Kristie Servis, also head of Crest Academy, made the presentation, speaking to academic successes and challenges at the school.
Board members also viewed a video presentation put together by students and heard from HEA students who were present at the meeting.
