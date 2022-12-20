Gov. Jared Polis, verbally authorized activation of more than 100 Colorado National Guard members Tuesday to support extreme cold weather operations across Colorado. The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill warning for much of Colorado through Friday.

A strong arctic airmass will bring well-below normal temperatures to northeastern Colorado through Friday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.