Gov. Jared Polis, verbally authorized activation of more than 100 Colorado National Guard members Tuesday to support extreme cold weather operations across Colorado. The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill warning for much of Colorado through Friday.
A strong arctic airmass will bring well-below normal temperatures to northeastern Colorado through Friday.
In combination with strong wind, this will bring dangerous wind chill.
Snow will accompany the passing system Wednesday through early Thursday for the mountains and plains with localized higher amounts for portions of the higher mountains.
The combination of wind and cold temperatures will create dangerously low wind chill values.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure to wear appropriate clothing, hat and gloves.
Forecasters predict a 50 percent chance of snow in the Salida area Wednesday night.
Thursday the high will be near 26 and low around 13. Expect wind chill values between zero and 10 with a 20-25 mph west wind gusting up to 40 mph.
For Denver, snow will begin falling after 2 p.m. Wednesday, with a west wind 15-20 mph after noon.
Metro Denver will see sun and cold Thursday with a high near zero and wind chill values as low as -26, overnight the low will be near -10.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will see some of the same with a 30 percent chance of snow Wednesday night.
Sun and cold will hit Pueblo Thursday with a high near 1 and wind chill values between -15 and -25.
“Colorado is about to face extreme weather and cold temperatures and the Guard is ready to assist local communities to help keep people safe during this extreme-cold weather snap,” Polis said.
The verbal declaration activates the Colorado State Emergency Operations Center and the State Emergency Operations Plan and directs the Office of Emergency Management to take all necessary and appropriate state actions to assist the affected jurisdictions with their response, recovery and mitigation efforts.
This also allows the OEM to mobilize state resources, and make contracts and awards using Emergency Procurement Procedures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.