Hospital named Business of the Month

Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center was named Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce Business of the Month for July.
HRRMC serves the Salida Hospital District, which includes Chaffee County, parts of Fremont and Saguache counties and Custer County.
The hospital provides inpatient and outpatient services as well as emergency care.
At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, HRRMC announced that no employees would be furloughed and established a labor pool to temporarily deploy staff in departments that were closed or providing reduced services to those departments providing care and support services.
Bed capacity was increased from 25 to 41 to house a potential patient surge, including four negative pressure rooms used for patient isolation.
HRRMC established telemedicine options for all outlying clinics and specialty services.
The hospital also hosted more than 18 vaccination clinics for the public in early 2021, administering approximately 6,550 vaccinations.
Approximately 76.2 percent of employees of the hospital have been fully vaccinated.
In addition, HRRMC began managing Custer County Health Center in October 2020.
Services for that facility include weekly free patient transport to and from HRRMC for key appointments, daily retail pharmacy services, a board-certified primary care physician who joined two board-certified nurse practitioners at the clinic and specialized services in gynecology, audiology, cardiology and orthopedics.
The Buena Vista Health Center expansion project includes access to cardiac rehabilitation and expanded rehabilitation services, imaging upgrades, laboratory service, behavioral health services from Solvista Health and a decontamination room to better address patients requiring isolation.
CEO Bob Morakso said, “I would like to recognize the outstanding work of our physicians, providers and staff.”
For more information or to request an appointment, visit https://www.hrrmc.com/ or call 719-530-2200.
