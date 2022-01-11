Chaffee County commissioners will conduct three public hearings regarding property issues during their regular meeting today.
The first hearing, beginning at 9:15 a.m., will address the Ogden major subdivision preliminary plan – final plat at 12806 CR 190 E. The request from Ralph and April Ogden is to subdivide Lot 2 of the Ogden heritage water subdivision exemption of 20.14 acres into five lots, all approximately 4 acres. Wells and on-site wastewater treatment systems will serve the property. Applicants are dedicating a 30-foot wide private right-of-way (half road right-of-way adjacent to an existing access easement on adjoining property) off CR 190 E.
The Peak View major subdivision preliminary plan applicants, Sunnyside CR 190 LLC, represented by Shawn Allison, are requesting to re-subdivide Lot 2 of Peak View heritage water subdivision exemption, 11415 CR 190, Salida, of 20.13 acres into seven lots ranging in size from 2.05 acres to 6.33 acres, and construction of a low-olume road. Wells and on-site wastewater treatment systems will serve the property. Right-of-way was dedicated with the Peak View heritage water subdivision exemption.
The third public hearing involves the Paulden-Stergius boundary line adjustment and lot line elimination. Applicants Tess Paulden and John and Helen Stergius seek to replat Lots 1A, 3 and 4 of the replat of a portion of the townsite of Garfield: to vacate Parcel 4, and to merge that parcel into the two adjoining properties. The alley in Block 22, Garfield Townsite was vacated in Resolution 2004-30.
The Tomkiewicz/Fortier heritage water subdivision exemption, continues from Jan. 4, also will be considered. Applicants Warren C. Tomkiewicz III and Karen A. Fortier request to subdivide 19.88 acres at 9540 W. U.S. 50 into two lots of 11.25 and 8.63 acres. The property has a shared well and the new lot will have augmentation or connection to Poncha Springs central water.
An on-site wastewater treatment system will serve the new lot. Access is on an existing shared driveway, in accordance with an existing roadway easement.
Commissioners will also appoint two board members to the Southern Colorado Economic Development District.
At 11:45 a.m. commissioners will discuss the County Administrative Strategic Plan final working draft and initial implementation plan as presented by public affairs officer Beth Helmke.
Under the consent agenda commissioners will consider:
• Accepting the sheriff’s report received for December.
• Accepting the Chaffee County treasurer’s reports as submitted.
• Approving a south fairgrounds property lease.
• A Colorado Department of Transportation memorandum of agreement regarding the CR 397 Granite Bridge rehabilitation project. Chaffee County will be responsible for interpretive signage at the site.
The commissioners will meet in person at the commissioners meeting room, 104 Crestone Ave. The meeting will be available via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/109079543 or by calling 669-900-6833 and entering meeting ID 109079543.
