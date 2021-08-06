Salida City Council voted 5-1 to approve a draft letter to the Bureau of Land Management commenting on the environmental assessment report for the Hard Rock main pit expansion and possible realignment of CR 107.
Councilman Mike Pollock was the dissenting vote.
The BLM has proposed three alternatives in its draft report.
The first option would allow Hard Rock to expand its gravel mining operations by the requested 62.8 acres, which would require changes to CR 107 and either changes or removal of the Solstice Trail. This would allow operations to continue for about 50 years.
The second option would be to allow Hard Rock to expand approximately 41 acres, bringing the edge of the pit to within 30 feet of the trail, and limiting lifespan of the mine to approximately 30 years.
The third option would be no action at this time, which would reduce lifespan of the current pit to a short period of time.
In their comment letter, council members said they supported option B as a balance between trail users and the gravel mining operations, stating the city does use Hard Rock aggregate materials, and the city “desires to retain access to gravel and road base as close to the community as reasonably feasible.”
They included caveats to option B, saying they recommend the buffer distance between the Solstice Tail and mining operations be increased to account for erosion, and any erosion should be fixed by Hard Rock.
They requested an evaluation on CR 107 to ensure truck traffic does not further degrade the roadway and the roadway should be enhanced for cyclists and pedestrians.
The city also requested a re-evaluation of the impact of the expansion to the viewscape, saying they were concerned about how the expansion might affect the view from Tenderfoot Mountain and that increased operations at night could disrupt the night sky.
Pollock said he voted against it because he thought supporting a local company was more important than one bike trail.
Council voted unanimously to pull two items out of the consent agenda, approval of final payment for iiCON for work on the Salida Community Center and approval of a professional services agreement with Hittle Landscape Architects.
Mike “Diesel” Post, Salida recreation director, reported the project by iiCON, work on the community center that started in November, took longer than planned.
He said the tenants were disappointed with the work, the contractor was frustrated, and usage of the building had changed from a senior center to a “hard-core” food distribution center.
After Post’s report, council unanimously approved the payment.
The professional services agreement with Hittle Landscape Architects, for $12,619, was to work on designing “creation of an artistically adventures space that celebrates the diversity of spirit of the town” at the corner of First and I streets, removing the skate park currently at that location.
Council members Justin Critelli, Alisa Pappenfort and Pollock all said they had heard from people that despite a new skate park opening in Centennial Park in just a few months, they wanted to keep the old one.
Post said they had a concrete expert look at the old park and said they would not want to work on the project due to damage to the concrete.
Mayor P.T. Wood said, “We just spent a million on a new skate park, do we want to spend another half-million to renovate the old one? The local skaters told us it was unsafe, and an expert said he wouldn’t touch it.”
Councilman Dan Shore asked if a city the size of Salida had need for two skate parks.
Council voted 5-1, with Pollock dissenting, to approve the agreement.
Council also unanimously approved a resolution allowing for remote participation by council members when a local emergency isn’t in effect, and continuation of the state of emergency over COVID-19 through Sept. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.