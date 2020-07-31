Chaffee County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Edward Francis Devanna III, 67, of Salida, July 18 on charges of domestic violence, weapons offense and harassment. He was held without bond.
Dawn Michelle Gumtow, 41, of Buena Vista, was arrested July 16, on charges of child abuse without injury, child abuse with injury, domestic violence and harassment. She was held without bond.
Robert Jareth Pierce, 32, of Moffat, was arrested July 16, on three charges of failure to appear, He was held in lieu of $3,000 bail.
Ryan David Erchul, 34, of Buena Vista, was arrested July 15, on an Aurora warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
