RV burns on Cottonwood Pass

A recreational vehicle caught fire from an overheated engine about 5 p.m. Wednesday and shut down Cottonwood Pass for about fire hours, Chaffee County Fire Protection District Chief Robert Bertham said.
The fire also destroyed a Jeep that was being towed, but Bertham said they were able to save another trailer with all-terrain vehicles on it.
Bertham said that the owners attempted to use a fire extinguisher, but the fire was too far gone by that time.
He said there were minor injuries, including some burns and blisters from trying to disconnect the trailer with the Jeep, but nobody went to the hospital.
A Chaffee County Road and Bridge department loader was used to move the burned wreckage off of the road.
Rick Helmick alerted The Mountain Mail to the situation, and sent in photos.
