Trial dates for Talmage Trujillo originally set for July 28-29 and Aug. 1 for a misdemeanor trial and Aug. 4-5 for a felony trial were changed until November and December by County Court Judge Diana Bull Tuesday.
The change came about after Trujillo’s attorney Riley Selleck filed a motion to continue both trials based on the need for the defense to further litigate and investigate in the misdemeanor charges related to an incident which occurred at Salida High School Sept. 23.
Selleck said the court’s rulings during a motions hearing Friday shaped issues and created new issues he needed to address.
Bull denied a defense request to open the expunged file of a juvenile in order to access an affidavit from 2018 by Salida Police Officer C.J. Meseke who was the school resource officer at the time.
Meseke was also on duty as acting school resource officer during the Sept. 23 incident.
Selleck said he plans to pursue a “lesser of two evils” defense and would be raising the question of whether Trujillo can get a fair jury due to the publicity the cases have generated in local media.
Bull said she found good cause to continue both trials and granted the motion to set both trials out.
The trials will follow the same order as the original dates, with the misdemeanor case being tried first.
That trial is scheduled to run Nov. 17-18 and 21 and the second trial on the felony charge will be held Dec. 21-22. Both trials are jury trials.
A motions hearing is set for 3 p.m. Aug. 9 and a pre-trial readiness conference for both cases is set for 3 p.m. Oct. 18.
Trujillo asked the court about out of state and international travel.
Deputy District Attorney Taylor Smith raised no objection and Bull instructed Trujillo to file the appropriate paperwork including a waiver of extradition in both cases and specific travel dates with the court.
