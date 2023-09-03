The pretrial status conference for David Russell Seay, 69, of Salida, originally scheduled for Wednesday, was rescheduled for Sept. 20.
After his arrest July 19, Seay faces charges of criminal attempted first-degree willful murder with a weapon, felony aggravated menacing with a weapon, second-degree aggravated assault with a weapon and first-degree burglary.
Salida Police Officer Dakota DeFurio reported that about 2:24 a.m. July 19 she received a call from Chaffee County Communications Center about a man having broken into the residence of Mark and Cynthia Hoynoski.
DeFurio arrived to find Cynthia Hoynoski outside, and she said Mark and the intruder were inside and had been fighting. DeFurio said inside they found Mark standing over the man, who was lying face down on the floor, wearing a coat with a hood over his head along with blue medical gloves. The intruder, later identified as David Seay, was placed in restraints about 2:32 a.m.
The Hoynoskis said Seay, who lived close to their home, rented from them, and they were in the process of evicting him from the property.
DeFurio reported that it appeared Seay had cut his way through the screen door at the back of the house after entering the backyard through a gate between the properties. Seay was found to have a knife, along with a .22 caliber rifle with a live round in the chamber and a loaded 14-round magazine.
Mark Hoynoski had received a small laceration and bump over his right eye, as well as a bloody nose from the altercation with Seay. Salida Fire and EMS were called, but Mark said he didn’t wish to go to the hospital.
When questioned about what happened, Cynthia Hoynoski said she woke up and noticed someone standing in their bedroom. She woke Mark, who also saw Seay, and tackled him into the hallway and began wrestling him to the ground while Cynthia called 911.
DeFurio said she saw a hole in the drywall near the baseboard in the hallway where the men struggled. She also found a medical mask that the Hoynoskis said Seay was wearing when he entered.
The Hoynoskis said their dog did not bark at Seay because the dog knew Seay.
Nearby neighbors whose homes bordered the Hoynoskis’ and Seay’s said they had security cameras and may have footage of the night.
DeFurio was transporting Seay to the Chaffee County Detention Center when Seay began “complaining about a defective pacemaker, high blood pressure problems and was requesting medical attention.” DeFurio said she rerouted to Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center to check in Seay.
Seay was held in lieu of $50,000 bail. A trial date has not yet been set.
