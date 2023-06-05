May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month and the Colorado Department of Transportation is urging motorcyclists and all drivers to practice safe habits on the road. The reminder comes as Colorado motorcycle fatalities have reached their highest level on record. As the weather gets nicer, motorcycle fatalities tend to increase during the summer riding months.

In 2022, 149 motorcyclists were killed on Colorado roads, representing 20 percent of the state’s total traffic fatalities, but only 3 percent of the state’s vehicle registrations. So far this year motorcycle deaths are down 22 percent compared to this time last year. To date, 21 motorcyclists have lost their lives on Colorado roads, down from 27 fatalities at this time last year.

