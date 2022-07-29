Alan Robinson will update Chaffee County commissioners on progress of the Stage and Rail project during the commissioners’ work session Monday.

Begun in 2015, the Stage and Rail project seeks to establish a 75-mile regional driving, hiking, cycling historic route from Salida to Leadville following portions of the old Cañon City to Leadville stagecoach route and the route of the Colorado & Midland Railroad.

