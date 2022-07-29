Alan Robinson will update Chaffee County commissioners on progress of the Stage and Rail project during the commissioners’ work session Monday.
Begun in 2015, the Stage and Rail project seeks to establish a 75-mile regional driving, hiking, cycling historic route from Salida to Leadville following portions of the old Cañon City to Leadville stagecoach route and the route of the Colorado & Midland Railroad.
Since its inception, the project has developed an interactive web presence, created downloadable auto tours to two sections of the route, installed route signage, received formal route approval in the Salida and Buena Vista sectors and created a bike lane from Johnson Village to Buena Vista on CR 313, among other accomplishments.
Approximately 80 percent of the proposed route is expected to have interpretive signs and be open by the end of 2022.
In other business, commissioners will hear a planning report from Greg Laudenslager, which will include an update on short-term rentals regarding annual licenses and caps.
Commissioners will also discuss 2022 emergency management performance grant funding from the state of Colorado, in accordance with a contract received July 14.
Reports and updates will be heard from county engineer Gary Greiner and Emergency Management Director Rich Atkins.
Commissioners will also hear a county land use code rewrite project update.
During the afternoon session, commissioners will discuss a potential ballot measure about lodging tax reallocation.
The meeting, which begins at 9 a.m., will be held in person in the commissioners meeting room, 104 Crestone Ave. in Salida, and virtually. Online access is available at https://zoom.us/j/109079543, or call 669-900-6833 and enter meeting ID 109079543.
