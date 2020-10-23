Deadline for all election-related letters to the editor ends at 5 p.m. Monday.
This allows responses to run prior to Election Day, Nov. 3 and prevents last minute accusations.
All letter are limited to 250 words until that time.
Letters are published in the Tuesday and Friday editions and are printed in the order that they are received.
All letters currently in the cue will be printed regardless of length.
The Mountain Mail’s 500 word limit policy will return to normal Tuesday.
