COVID-19 virus relief funds and how Chaffee County Commissioners might get them to local organizations that need them was one of the topics covered during the commissioner’s regular meeting Tuesday.
Commissioners agreed to have staff contact Chaffee County Community Foundation about working together.
They suggested revisiting the issue either during one of the meetings Thursday for the Nestlé North America Waters 1041 permit or setting a special meeting Friday.
Commissioner Rusty Granzella said he had heard about a request from local businesses about getting masks, and also suggested working with Chaffee County Boy’s & Girl’s Club.
Administrator Bob Christiansen said they were still looking at doing work on the county clerk and recorder’s office, to set up COVID-19 protection.
He said estimates for the project were going to be about $54,000.
Commissioner Greg Felt said he wanted to hold some funds back for Chaffee County Public Health, “just in case.”
Commissioners unanimously passed a fee waiver for the Two Turkey Trot Relay special event permit for Nov. 14. Event representative Kristy Falcon said this will be the 20th anniversary of the event.
There was also unanimous support from the commissioners for a letter to the RESTORE Colorado Program grant review committee, supporting the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation on the Railroad Bridge Habitat Improvement Project.
The project, if granted would be funded through the National Fish and Wildlife Service.
Commissioner Keith Baker said Buena Vista put up money in matching funds for the project, and Felt said the county’s work with Envision Chaffee County Forest Health Council would also count toward the grant.
The project set up priority acres of habitat for Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep, elk, mule deer and other wildlife. It would also work on forest health and wildfire mitigation.
Commissioners dismissed two items on their agenda.
The ground lease for Andrew Marks at the Salida Airport at Harriet Alexander Field will be brought back, since there were going to be modifications to the hanger structure.
They also postposed a possible contract with Granite Government Solutions/Granite Telecommunications for the whole sale purchase of Century Link phone services, after their current phone provider said they wanted to provide a counter offer.
Commissioners unanimously confirmed their emergency decision from Oct. 13 directing staff to opt-out of the Abbott contract for COVID-19 testing material.
