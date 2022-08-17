Stocks were mixed today after a strong winning streak, as investors are interpreting company earnings results that have been generally stronger than expected amid high inflation.
This comes after Monday’s strong reversal from losses in the morning.
U.S. Treasury securities were a little weaker, and the curve flattened somewhat, as bond investors continue to flash a recession warning signal.
Oil has been fairly volatile in recent days, moving above and below the $90 mark, and falling to $86 today, as reports show that demand in the U.S. gas may be easing and as data showed an unexpected rise in U.S. inventories.
On the international front, Asian shares were mixed after Chinese authorities look to guarantee bonds issued by property developers.
The dollar was stronger against a basket of currencies after an already strong previous session.
The dollar has moved to historically strong levels as recession fears have grown.
Housing starts fell almost 10 percent month-over-month as builders struggle with the higher material and input costs and consumers face affordability concerns as mortgage rates rise.
This comes after a report yesterday that showed homebuilder sentiment falling for the eighth month in a row.
Housing costs are a key factor in the inflation index and watched closely by the Federal Reserve as the Fed combats inflation through higher interest rates.
The housing market saw inventories fall to historically low levels during the pandemic as housing demand grew, but inventories have been rising in recent weeks as demand wanes, and future “new builds” are forecast to fall as builders struggle with still-high input costs.
Supply-chain issues, higher labor costs, and slow-to-return manufacturing capacity are among the factors driving higher costs.
Lower housing demand could translate into lower liquidity in the economy, denting economic growth.
Home Depot and Walmart kicked off the retail earnings season today, both beating estimates and posting strong forward guidance.
However, the consumer shift away from discretionary purchases, like apparel, continued, as inflation dampens consumer demand.
Walmart has been able to attract middle- and high-income earners seeking discounted goods.
The news is bittersweet, in our view, as it bolsters a case for equity-market returns but also shows that consumer demand might be fading, and discretionary spending could fall further still.
The earnings season so far has been generally stronger than expected, providing support to equities.
We think there are still strong headwinds ahead, however, which could show up later in the year as monetary policy takes full effect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.