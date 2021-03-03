Stocks closed lower Tuesday, a day after the S&P 500 posted its strongest single-day gain in nearly nine months, as the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield experienced a slight pullback.
The materials sector led the S&P 500.
The technology and consumer discretionary sectors were the biggest losers Tuesday as the unwinding of high-multiple trades continues.
The 10-year yield is little changed, while international stocks and the dollar are mixed. Gold traded higher, at $1,733.40.
News that Target handily beat analysts’ expectations is further evidence that fiscal stimulus has made its way into the market and that consumer demand remains resilient amid continuing social-distancing and lockdown policies.
The savings rate saw a jump as lockdown policies took effect and loan balances were paid down, including a sizable decrease in credit card debt. With consumers having lower debt levels, higher savings balances and additional stimulus, consumer demand will likely be a key driver of the economic recovery, even as businesses remain highly leveraged.
Johnson & Johnson shipped nearly 4 million vaccines this week and expects to have delivered nearly 100 million vaccines by June.
This is in addition to the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines that have already been in production.
Nearly 50 million Americans have received at least one vaccine shot, and the seven-day moving average of daily vaccinations has grown to 1.7 million.
Reports have shown that even a single shot can reduce the chances of hospitalization by as much as 85 percent.
Oil was down $1.01 to $59.63 a barrel Tuesday.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange, meanwhile, was 1,257,691,554 with decliners outnumbering advancers.
