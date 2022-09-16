The most pressing thing Chaffee County Hospitality Inc. needs as the sheltering season moves forward is cash, Brent Wiescamp, board member and men’s shelter manager, said recently.
Hospitality will open its emergency winter shelters from Nov. 1 through April 30, and the money the organization uses will pay for things such as night managers; hotel rooms for families, respite care and supervised visitation; tents; and heaters.
The organization needs about $115,000 per year, and donations may be made at the First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd.
The United Methodist Church and First Christian Church house women and men, providing a 4-inch foam mat, pillow, sleeping bag, a meal, sometimes blankets and a safe place to sleep.
During the sheltering season of 2021, Hospitality housed 16 different women at least one night and averaged eight to 12 men each night, serving 42 different men.
Each shelter requires four night managers. One manager works at each shelter and is compensated $150 per night, or 12 hours.
In 2021 Hospitality paid $54,948 in night manager stipends and expects to have a similar experience during the 2022-2023 season.
One of the managers last year was also a resident at the shelter.
It is a common misconception that those who are homeless are unemployed; however, that’s not always the case.
A good number of the people who stay at the shelter have jobs in Salida, board member Mo Zeimet said.
Hospitality also provides emergency shelter in the form of renting hotel rooms.
These rooms are provided to families, some individuals with pets, custodial visits and medical visits.
Hospitality has provided 405 nights of lodging in Salida this programming year at a cost of $60,000 for emergency shelter.
The numbers include 76 different adults housed, 41 different children, 11 pets and 21 families for 208 nights.
Of the 405 nights of lodging provided, single and couple adults were housed for 197 nights, 12 people were housed for medical referrals, four were housed for custodial visits, nine in partnership with Solvista Health, five in partnership with The Alliance and one in partnership with Family & Youth Initiatives.
Of all these stays, five were people in transit, while all others were local people.
This programming year, Hospitality has spent $6,800 to provide camping supplies such as tents, sleeping bags, tent heaters, tarps and propane bottles for people living unsheltered.
The Chaffee County Hospitality Inc. board has nine members: Barbara Martinez, Mo Zeimet, Brent Wiescamp, Nancy Hyde, Greg Wright, Tara Flanagan, Glenn Hapl, Tom Abbott and Melinda Roberts.
Wiescamp said in addition to money, one thing the homeless always need is socks.
“Socks are always welcome,” he said. “Wherever I’ve interacted with homeless, they always need socks.”
Another need is for volunteers. Volunteers are needed to cook and prepare meals.
Barbara Martinez, board member and women’s shelter manager, said they run a meal train for which anyone can donate a meal.
“They prepare the meal and visit the shelter. They can’t predict how many people will stay or how many meals they need; some people come just for the meal,” she said.
