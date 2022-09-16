The most pressing thing Chaffee County Hospitality Inc. needs as the sheltering season moves forward is cash, Brent Wiescamp, board member and men’s shelter manager, said recently.

Hospitality will open its emergency winter shelters from Nov. 1 through April 30, and the money the organization uses will pay for things such as night managers; hotel rooms for families, respite care and supervised visitation; tents; and heaters.

