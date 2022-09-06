Newspaper deliverer retires after 29 years at The Mail

Cathy Smith, longtime carrier for The Mountain Mail, is retiring at the end of September. She has a lot of stories to tell from her time on the job.

 Photo by D.J. DeJong

From blizzards to bears to burglaries, Cathy Smith, longtime Mountain Mail paper deliverer, has seen it all. At the end of September she will be retiring, taking time for herself, her house and her dog.

Smith started delivering papers 29 years ago when her youngest daughter was 1 year old. She initially worked for the Pueblo Chieftain. In the wee hours she would drive to Cotopaxi to pick up the papers, which she would deliver all the way to Poncha Springs. Her other daughter was 16 at the time and was able to watch the baby while her mom delivered.

