Newspaper deliverer retires after 29 years at The Mail

From blizzards to bears to burglaries, Cathy Smith, longtime Mountain Mail paper deliverer, has seen it all. At the end of September she will be retiring, taking time for herself, her house and her dog.
Smith started delivering papers 29 years ago when her youngest daughter was 1 year old. She initially worked for the Pueblo Chieftain. In the wee hours she would drive to Cotopaxi to pick up the papers, which she would deliver all the way to Poncha Springs. Her other daughter was 16 at the time and was able to watch the baby while her mom delivered.
Working in the early mornings allowed Smith to stay home with her baby while her 16-year-old went to school during the day, which was why she took the position. After about five years of working for the Chieftain, Smith started working for The Mountain Mail, recruited by Circulation Manager Joyce Loeffel, and has worked there since.
At first delivering was very difficult, she said. “There was a lot to remember, and a lot of driving in the middle of the night, which could sometimes be scary.”
Smith usually left her house at 2 a.m. to get to Cotopaxi by 3 a.m. Driving during those early hours, she saw all kinds of wildlife, such as bears and foxes. Smith still wakes up at the same time, although sometimes the papers aren’t ready to pick up until 4 a.m. Delivering the papers usually takes four to five hours, she said.
The roads and towns can be dangerous at such early hours. One of Smith’s scariest experiences delivering occurred at 3 a.m., sitting parked in her car across from The Mountain Mail. While looking at her notes for her route, she happened to glance in the rearview mirror and saw a man behind her, about to open the back door of her car. Smith quickly put the car into drive and hit the gas. Since then, she is always sure to lock the doors when parked.
On another occasion, around 3:30 a.m, Smith was driving past a house on I Street owned by two elderly women. The porch light was on, and a man was outside, jiggling the knob and seemingly trying to unlock the door. “Something just wasn’t right,” she said. “He seemed confident, like he knew what he was doing.” Smith immediately called the cops. The man was gone before the police arrived, however.
Once, there was a snowstorm in May where the snow was so deep Smith was unable to drive, and she ended up delivering the papers on Monday.
Smith tries to be consistent in her deliveries and wants to get them out early enough that the papers can be read before school or work.
While Smith said she is sad to leave the job, the rough winters and cold, dark early mornings are aspects she won’t miss. She is retiring mostly because car repairs and maintenance are becoming more expensive, but also because she is around the age of retirement. “My muscles don’t agree with what I’m doing much,” she said.
Smith used to deliver 900 papers five days a week but now delivers 700 on two days, which she said makes her a little sad. Previously, there were other papers to deliver, including the Rocky Mountain News, Pueblo Chieftain, USA Today, New York Times and Denver Post. Now she only delivers The Mountain Mail.
Her number of routes has changed over the years as well. She started with only a couple but at one point had around 14, she said. Currently she has 10.
Smith’s trick for remembering her route is to scout it beforehand in the daytime and make notes about where different houses are. “Often you can’t see the house numbers in the dark,” she said. Smith doesn’t use digital maps for her deliveries.
“I most appreciate it when people reach out to me,” she said. Smith wants to thank customers for sending her cards, gifts and kind words.
Her favorite part of the job, she said, is getting to interact with and help people. A couple of times she has offered travelers directions and once even gave a woman a ride in the rain.
In her opinion, the job is good for people who like time alone to themselves and who want their days to be free. Getting used to an early morning schedule can be difficult, however, Smith said. She hopes the next person in her role will be considerate and consistent with customers.
