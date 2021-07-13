Smoke from fires in the Pacific Northwest hung heavy over the Arkansas Valley Monday, at times obscuring the Sawatch Range from view.
According to PurpleAir.com, the air quality index value for Salida Monday was as high as 133 for fine particle pollution (pm2.5).
Sensors in Mesa Antero and Central Colorado Regional Airport near Buena Vista measured air quality index values up to 140 and 145 respectively.
Air quality index values between 101 and 150 are categorized as unhealthy for sensitive groups. Members of sensitive groups may experience health effects if they are exposed for 24 hours, but the general public is not likely to be affected.
National Weather Service meteorologist Cameron Simcoe said it is possible that forecasted showers in the next several days will help clear out some of the haze in the area.
