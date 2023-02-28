The Salida High School boys’ basketball team won the Colorado High School Activities Association 3A Tri-Peaks district playoffs Saturday and will head to the state tournament after beating The Vanguard School 58-42.

The Spartans beat Colorado Springs Christian School 58-50 on Friday to advance to the championships. Both games were in Florence as a neutral site. The wins bump Salida’s record to 21-1 through the extended season.

