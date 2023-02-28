The Salida High School boys’ basketball team won the Colorado High School Activities Association 3A Tri-Peaks district playoffs Saturday and will head to the state tournament after beating The Vanguard School 58-42.
The Spartans beat Colorado Springs Christian School 58-50 on Friday to advance to the championships. Both games were in Florence as a neutral site. The wins bump Salida’s record to 21-1 through the extended season.
As the Tri-Peaks champions, the boys’ team will host No. 31 Montezuma-Cortez at 6 p.m. Friday.
The Panthers finished fourth in the 3A Intermountain League with a 7-14 season. Marco Hahn, Salida High School activities director, said teams are ranked by CHSAA based on their strength of schedule or the level of their opponents, with the top 32 of the final rankings going to the state playoffs.
Montezuma-Cortez has two hot players, 5-foot, 8-inch senior Austin Wood and big man junior Miles Frost, at 6 feet, 2 inches.
Wood led the team with 13.1 points per game, with 235 total points, 1.8 assists per game, 2.1 steals per game and a 33 percent 3-point shooting average.
Frost was the best shooter, averaging 55 percent from the field; he pulled in 6.2 rebounds per game and had 0.4 blocks per game.
For the Spartans, 6-foot, 6-inch senior Tristan Jackson leads the team with 18.5 points per game for a total of 389 points this season, along with 12 rebounds per game, 2.4 steals per game and 1.8 blocks per game.
Senior Chase Diesslin, 6 feet, 3 inches, is the team’s best shooter with a 64 percent average on field goals and 46 percent on 3-pointers.
Nate Yeakley, a 6-foot, 5-inch senior, has 10.7 points per game and a 50 percent shooting average, while senior Aiden Hadley, 5 feet, 9 inches, has 3.6 assists per game.
If the Spartans beat Montezuma-Cortez, they will face the winner of the No. 15 Bishop Machebeuf vs. No. 18 Brush game at 1 p.m. Saturday.
The state bracket will be a “one and done” bracket, where teams are eliminated after one loss.
Round 1 of the boys’ CHSAA 3A state playoff bracket:
• No. 1 Faith Christian vs. No. 32 Grand Valley
• No. 16 Woodland Park vs. No. 17 Roaring Fork
• No. 8 Lake County vs. No. 25 Meeker
• No. 9 Yuma vs. No. 24 Bayfield
• No. 5 Cedaredge vs. No. 28 Strasburg
• No. 12 Ellicott vs. No. 21 SkyView Academy
• No. 4 Highland vs. No. 29 Thomas MacLaren School
• No. 13 Colorado Springs Christian vs. No. 20 Stargate School
• No. 2 Salida vs. No. 31 Montezuma-Cortez
• No. 15 Bishop Machebeuf vs. No. 18 Brush
• No. 7 Peyton vs. No. 26 Ignacio
• No. 10 The Vanguard School vs. No. 23 The Pinnacle
• No. 6 Windsor Charter Academy vs. No. 27 Florence
• No. 11 Platte Valley vs. No. 22 Manual
• No. 3 Centauri vs. No. 30 Rye
• No. 14 Prospect Ridge Academy vs. No. 19 Banning Lewis Academy
