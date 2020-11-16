Water rate increases and wastewater rate increases are two items Salida City Council will discuss at its work session Monday.
Ehlers presented the findings of their water and wastewater rate studies to council at the Nov. 2 work session.
The study shows that current rates are not fully supporting plant operations and increases for both the water and wastewater rates are recommended.
The study shows that in order for revenues to fully support the operations of the plant, the typical residential consumer at average consumption needs to pay $1.57 (5.5 percent) more per month for water, and $17.37 (69.3 percent) more for wastewater services.
In order to leverage future growth against the overall increase necessary, and not risk spreading the rate out beyond the city’s ability to predict cost increases, staff recommends a five year incremental increase for both utilities effective Jan. 1.
This would result in a rate increase of 2.58 percent for water and 8.85 percent for wastewater – an impact to the average residential bill of $.74 for water and $2.22 for wastewater per month.
Going forward, similar rate increases can be anticipated every year and perhaps may need to be adjusted further for inflation.
People can register to attend the virtual work session at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/3339757082352927504.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.