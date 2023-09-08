The Salida Hospital District board of directors voted unanimously to contract with Colarelli Construction on building a Hospice and Hospitality House/employee housing building during a special meeting Tuesday.
The project will comprise 10 units – four one-bedroom units and six two-bedroom units. The total cost approved for the project is $1,801,000.
Colarelli Construction will be the construction manager on the project, while Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center will be the general manager. All subcontracts needed will be bid and in accordance with Colorado Revised Statutes, according to a press release.
