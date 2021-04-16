Longfellow Elementary School second graders got acquainted with dogs from Monarch Dog Sled Rides Thursday.
The youngsters are learning about habitats, and had read about the 1925 Serum Run to Nome, Alaska and two of its famous lead sled dogs, Balto and Togo.
A visit from Latte, Littlefoot, Inuit, Prusik and Cheyenne and their owners Caleb and Deanna Hathaway gave the students a chance to meet some sled dogs, who operate best in the cold and snowy habitat, and learn about the basics of mushing.
The Hathaways showed the students how a sled is set up and the equipment a long-distance musher might need.
They also talked about the change in the dogs over the years from strong pullers to fast pullers.
The visit is an annual affair for the second-graders who also get to try their hand at teamwork, learning how to gee and haw while pulling a harness towline together.
