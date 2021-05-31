What is officially considered affordable housing in reality may still not be affordable for some folks wanting to work and live in the local area. But help is available for some seeking to own or rent a home.
The average cost of a home in Chaffee County is between $450,000 and $525,000. Average rent for a two-bedroom house is about $1,600. For someone on minimum wages neither of those options is workable. To afford a mortgage payment, a family would have to be making about $31 an hour. To rent, they would have to be making $26 an hour. Locally, there aren’t many jobs that pay that much.
Chaffee Housing Trust’s focus on affordable housing is on home ownership rather than rent.
“If we can get a person into a mortgage we’ll have a stable member of the community,” said Read McCulloch, executive director of Chaffee Housing Trust. “With our program, home ownership typically costs less than rent.”
All of the homes available through Chaffee Housing Trust in Salida are in town. The River Ridge development, CR 105 and Scott Street, will be completed in August with eight units. River Ridge currently has three buyers locked in and whoever gets a mortgage approved and under contract moves in first.
Work on homes on Third and M streets begins this summer and includes a duplex with three bedrooms and two baths and two single-family homes, one with one bedroom and one with two bedrooms. They are designed to adapt to needs of the handicapped, including one with full wheelchair accessibility and one for people with visual/hearing impairment.
But buying a Housing Trust home is not a quick process.
“We have been working with some clients for three years,” McCulloch said.
Potential homebuyers through Chaffee Housing Trust may earn up to 80 percent of the area median income (AMI), which changes from year to year. Thirty percent of one’s gross income should be allowed for housing costs, and this includes mortgage, taxes and insurance. So a family earning $2,100 a month should be paying $700 a month or less on housing.
The amount being paid for a mortgage doesn’t have to be income from a job. It can come from Social Security or other sources as long as the money is available to pay the mortgage.
Loans are available for low interest and longer term from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Office. Local High Country Bank is another participating lender. No down payment is required. When a couple purchases a home, if one dies or leaves, the other must be able to make the payments. However, if the homeowner’s income increases, the payment will not increase.
Couples can sign a mortgage together and they do not have to be married.
The target buyer is someone who has lived and worked in the area for one year.
Claudia Palzkill is the home ownership program manager and provides counseling to help applicants through the process.
“We want to provide a stepping stone into the housing market for people,” Palzkill said. “Some people have always rented and may not have credit and need extra advice.”
Last year Chaffee Housing Trust received about 90 calls and about 10 percent of those inquiring got through the process.
“We’ve worked with everyone from single individuals to a family of five,” Palzkill said.
Both McCulloch and Palzkill speak fluent Spanish.
“We serve as a complement to those households that earn more and can buy in the open market,” McCulloch said.
More information can be found at www.chaffeehousing.org/ or 719-239-1579.
For those earning less, there is Chaffee County Habitat for Humanity, which uses a sweat equity model to make home ownership possible for households earning 60 percent of AMI or less in Chaffee County. Sweat equity means the person or family who will occupy the house must participate in building it. More information can be found at http://chaffeehabitat.org/wp/ or 719-395-0482.
Several apartment complexes considered affordable are available in Chaffee County. Those interested should apply at each of them directly. They include Collegiate Commons in Buena Vista, 719-966-5334; Sunrise Manor, Buena Vista, 719-395-2862; DeAnza Vista, Poncha Springs, 719-431-0371; Riverbend, Salida, 719-539-1950; Salida Apartments, Salida, 719-539-2444 (for age 55 and older); and Mount Shavano Manor, Salida, 719-539-6243 (for age 62 and older.)
A rental deposit guarantee program is designed to assist tenants to get into housing by allowing them to pay their rental deposit over the term of the lease. More information can be found on the Office of Housing website at www.chaffeecounty.org/EndUserFiles/71577.
A program to assist veterans and their households by either preventing homelessness or rapidly rehousing them if they are homeless offers supportive financial services but does not have actual housing available. Contact Bobbie Woods at 720-300-3704 or bwoods@voacolorado.org.
Landlords offer rental options on the following Facebook groups – www.facebook.com/groups/chaffeecountyhousing and www.facebook.com/groups/920709304676029.
Tenants and landlords impacted by COVID-19 and needing assistance with rental arrears can contact http://cdola.colorado.gov/rental-mortgage-assistance.
Upper Arkansas Area Council of Governments (UAACOG) offers a variety of programs and supports for home ownership. More information can be found at www.uaacog.com/what-we-do/housing.html and 719-275-8350.
